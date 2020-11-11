8 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica recorded eight new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and one additional virus-related death.

This brings the country's death toll to 225 and the number of confirmed cases to 9,581, of which 4,232 are active.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the newly recorded death is that of a 55-year-old man from St Mary.

The ministry noted that of the eight new cases there were four males and four females with ages ranging from 17 to 62 years.

The cases were recorded in Westmoreland (three), Kingston and St Andrew (two), Hanover (one), St James (one) and Trelawny (one).

The country also recorded eight recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,995.