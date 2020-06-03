9-y-o Oneardo Lynch found at Kingston service station

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police are seeking the public's assistance in reuniting a nine-year-old boy, who gave his name as Oneardo Lynch, with his relatives.

Reports from the Rockfort police are that about 8:00 pm on Tuesday, June 2, the child was found at a service station on Windward Road, Kingston 2, wearing a red T-shirt and a pair of camouflage shorts.

The police said that while he was unable to give a home address, the child disclosed that his mother's name is Shantel Sherrington.

Shantel Sherrington, or anyone with information that can assist the Rockfort police to locate her, or anyone who may know Oneardo Lynch or his relatives, is being asked to contact the Rockfort Police Station at 876-922-2941, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.