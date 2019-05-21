90% of Retirement Dump smoke diminished — WPM

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Customer relations officer at Western Parks and Markets (WPM), Sharnon Williams, told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago that so far, 90 per cent of the smoke emanating from the Retirement landfill in St James since Saturday has diminished.

“The smoke is now on the hilly peripheral section of the disposal site and the fire department is doing cooling down exercises and excavators spreading dirt to smother the smoke,” said Williams.

She added that by tomorrow evening the facility should be back to normal.

Meanwhile, Senior Medical Officer for the St James Health Department Dr Marcia Johnson Campbell said that while health officials have been receiving calls from people affected by the smoke from the landfill, there is no record of individuals visiting health facilities for help.

“From my checks, we have not had anybody coming in, neither at hospital nor for health facilities. We have had persons called to say that they are having the smoke nuisance, and then we would have issued our advisory in terms of staying indoors; for asthmatic people to use their pumps, and just to take the necessary precautions,” Dr Johnson Campbell told the OBSERVER ONLINE.

Since Saturday, residents in a number of communities in proximity to the Retirement landfill have been complaining bitterly about a smoke nuisance caused by a fire at the facility.

Mark Cummings