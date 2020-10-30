91-y-o retired teacher missing since February

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Ninety-one-year-old Mercedes Davidson, a retired teacher of Georgiana Close, Kingston 3 has been reported missing since Sunday, February 2.

She is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall.

Reports from the Mona Police Post are that Davidson was last seen at home. Her mode of dress at the time is unknown.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Mercedes Davidson is being asked to contact the Mona Police Post at 876-927-927-2298, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.