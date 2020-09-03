91-y-o votes first at Troy Primary in Trelawny Southern

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — Scores of residents from the Troy, New Hope and sections of Wilson's Run districts in South Trelawny turned out to vote this morning, however, it was 91-year-old Myrie Sharpe who placed the first vote at Polling Division 5 located at the Troy Primary School in Trelawny Southern.

Sharpe, who is a retired teacher and justice of the peace in the parish, said the process was seamless and she was happy to exercise her right to vote.

"I went there early and lots of persons were gathered, however, I noticed that they were looking out for the older people first which was good. It was a seamless experience. I was sanitised, gave them my name, which they found, I voted and dipped my finger in the ink and was sanitised again," explained Sharpe.

She didn't disclose who she voted for, however, there are three candidates vying for Member of Parliament for the constituency— Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert for the Jamaica Labour Party, Lloyd Gillings for the People's National Party and Richard Sharpe, who is running as an independent candidate.

Gillings was defeated by Dalrymple-Philibert in the 2016 General Election, when he received 4,528 votes while she polled 6,332 votes.

Onome Sido