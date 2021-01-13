92 new cases of COVID-19, two deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 92 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths over the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported.

This brings the total number of cases to 13,852, and the country's death toll to 317.

A 69-year-old woman from Hanover and a 71-year-old man from St James are the latest deaths. The death of the 71-year-old was previously under investigation.

The ministry said the new cases consist of 43 males and 49 females with ages ranging from two to 82 years.

The newly confirmed cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (28), St James (17), St Catherine (10), St Thomas (10), Clarendon (eight), Manchester (six), St Ann (six), St Elizabeth (two), Trelawny (two), Portland (one), St Mary (one), and Westmoreland (one).

The transmission of all of the new cases is under investigation.

The country also recorded 42 recoveries, bringing the total to 11,568.

