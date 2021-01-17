93-y-o St Mary woman dies from COVID; 65 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A 93-year-old woman from St Mary has become Jamaica's latest COVID-19 fatality, bring the country's death toll from the virus to 324.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness said the country also recorded 65 new cases of the virus, pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 14,161.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 26 males and 39 females with ages ranging from one to 82 years.

Twenty-seven of the cases were recorded in the Kingston and St Andrew area while 11 were recorded in St Ann. Eight were recorded in St Catherine, five in Westmoreland, while St James and Portland recorded four cases each. Clarendon recorded three cases, Trelawny two and Portland one.

The country also recorded 35 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 11,709.