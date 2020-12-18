Chang announces 96-hour curfew for May Pen
CLARENDON, Jamaica - National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang has announced that a 96-hour curfew will be imposed in the May Pen area of Clarendon starting this evening at 5:00, in response to the recent spike in murders to include the seven killings recorded in the central section of parish over the last 48 hours.
He noted that during the lockdown, members of the security forces will be combing the area in pursuit of the gangsters responsible for the recent upsurge in murders.
The security minister conceded that the lockdown will affect commercial activities in the town, but he is asking for the cooperation of the business community.
"We are now going to take steps to institute this curfew beyond the DRM (Disaster Risk Management) curfew and we are seeking the support of the business community. We know it will disrupt commerce but the gang war will disrupt commerce more," Dr Chang, who is also the deputy prime minister stated.
He was speaking to members of the media during a press conference in Montego Bay a short while ago.
Horace Hines
