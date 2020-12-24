96 new COVID cases, 2 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 96 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional virus related deaths yesterday.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 12,519 and the death toll to 292.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the two deaths are an 89-year-old man from St Ann and a 76-year-old man from Trelawny, whose death was previously under investigation.

Of the 96 new cases, there were 43 males and 53 females with ages ranging from two months to 81 years.

The cases were located in St Ann (31), Kingston and St Andrew (25), St James (14), Westmoreland (nine), Hanover (six), Trelawny (five) and St Mary (two).

The latest figures come after the ministry yesterday confirmed that 20 passengers who arrived from the United Kingdom on Monday tested positive for COVID- 19. The 20 positive samples will be sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency for genetic assessment to determine if they are of the variant strain of COVID-19, the ministry said.

The country also recorded 163 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,579.