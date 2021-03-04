97-y-o woman dies of COVID-19 as Jamaica records 341 new infections
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 341 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional virus-related death yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 24,444 and the death toll to 436.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness the death was that of a 97-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew.
Of the 341 new cases there were 197 females and 140 males with ages ranging from 16 days to 89 years. The genders of four of the cases are still under investigation.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (154), St James (56), St Catherine (41), St Ann (23), Hanover (20), Trelawny (15), St Mary (10), Manchester (eight), Clarendon (seven), Westmoreland (four), Portland (two) and St Thomas (one).
The country also recorded 124 recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries to 13,869.
