97 new COVID-19 cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has recorded 97 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 7,910.

Of the total cases the Ministry of Health and Wellness said 4,354 are active.

The newly confirmed cases are 47 males and 49 females with ages ranging from two to 90 years. The gender of one of the cases is under investigation.

The country also recorded 66 new recoveries. This brings the number of recoveries to 3,303.

The number of deaths under investigation now stands at 23.