99 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Jamaica yesterday recorded 99 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's total to 11,608.

There was also one death, that of a 45-year-old man from St Catherine. This brings the total number of deaths to 271.

The new cases consist of 44 males and 55 females, ranging in age from one year to 92 years. The cases were logged in Clarendon, Kingston and St Andrew, St Thomas and Hanover, five each; Manchester, 15; St Ann, six; St Catherine, Westmoreland and St James, 16 each; St Elizabeth and Trelawny, four each; and St Mary, two.

One hundred and thirty two patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 7,799, with active cases at 3,383.