9 COVID deaths as infections surpass 8,000
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The COVID-19 death toll rose to 160 after the country recorded nine virus-related deaths as the number of confirmed cases surpassed 8000 with the addition of 78 new cases.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths included four men, ages 66,70, 92 and 75, and five women, ages 44, 63, 64, 82 and 87.
The 78 new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 8,067 of which the ministry said 4,320 are active.
Of the newly confirmed cases, there were 33 males and 45 females with ages ranging from one to 97 years.
The country also recorded 50 recoveries bringing the number of recoveries to 3,481.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy