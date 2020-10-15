9 COVID deaths as infections surpass 8,000

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The COVID-19 death toll rose to 160 after the country recorded nine virus-related deaths as the number of confirmed cases surpassed 8000 with the addition of 78 new cases.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the deaths included four men, ages 66,70, 92 and 75, and five women, ages 44, 63, 64, 82 and 87.

The 78 new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 8,067 of which the ministry said 4,320 are active.

Of the newly confirmed cases, there were 33 males and 45 females with ages ranging from one to 97 years.

The country also recorded 50 recoveries bringing the number of recoveries to 3,481.