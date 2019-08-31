9 J'cans in action at Berlin World Challenge meet tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Shanieka Ricketts, on the heels of winning the IAAF Diamond League triple jump title on Thursday, will lead nine Jamaicans into action at the prestigious ISTAF Berlin World Challenge meeting tomorrow scheduled for 10:00 am (Jamaica time).

Intermediate hurdlers Romel Lewis and Jaheel Hyde are still seeking the IAAF World Championships qualifying time of 49.30 seconds and will also line up in the Berlin meet.

World and Olympic Games champion Omar McLeod will lead a trio of Jamaican men in the 110m hurdles. McLeod, who is coming off a good win at the Birmingham Diamond League meeting, will be gearing up to defend his title in Doha and will face off against compatriots Ronald Levy and Orlando Bennett as well as France's Pascal Martinot-Lagarde, the USA's Freddie Crittenden and Shane Brathwaite of Barbados.

Meanwhile, Danniel Thomas-Dodd will line up in the shot put while Tyquendo Tracey will contest the men's 100 metres.