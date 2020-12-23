9 charged for curfew breaches in West Kingston
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Nine people, including five teenagers, were arrested and charged in the Kingston West Division for breaches under the Disaster Risk Management Act yesterday.
Charged are the juveniles, along with 72-year-old Tyrone Gayle of East Road; 39-year-old Alrick Walters of Myers Street; and 24-year-old Tamoy Brown and 31-year-old Theresa Fray, both of Septimus Street, all in Kingston 12
Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 11:30 pm, a group of people was allegedly seen walking along the roadway when they were stopped. An investigation was launched and it was revealed that all nine had been at a party in the area.
They were subsequently arrested and charged for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act and are scheduled to appear before the court at a later date.
