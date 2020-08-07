A'mari charged for breaching self-quarantine order

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police arrested and charged a female entertainer for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act and for using indecent language following an incident in St James.

She has been identified as Veneice Fung-Chung otherwise called A'mari or DJ Mona Lisa, of Kimberley Boulevard, North Lauderdale, Florida in the United States.

Fung-Chung was charged after she was found in breach of a self quarantine order when she was seen at several places following her arrival in the island.

The police said she was also charged for using indecent language after she used expletives while speaking to the police during an interview.

Fung-Chung is scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, August 12.