A'mari charged for breaching self-quarantine order
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police arrested and charged a female entertainer for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act and for using indecent language following an incident in St James.
She has been identified as Veneice Fung-Chung otherwise called A'mari or DJ Mona Lisa, of Kimberley Boulevard, North Lauderdale, Florida in the United States.
Fung-Chung was charged after she was found in breach of a self quarantine order when she was seen at several places following her arrival in the island.
The police said she was also charged for using indecent language after she used expletives while speaking to the police during an interview.
Fung-Chung is scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, August 12.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy