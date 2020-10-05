AHRC bats for better pay for teachers

KINGSTON, Jamaica- The American Human Rights Council (AHRC) is using the occasion of World Teachers' Day, today, to lobby for fair compensation for teachers.

“On this day AHRC extends its best wishes to all the teachers in the world and urges policy makers at the local, national and international level to recognise the importance of teachers and treat them fairly, especially as to compensation and recognition,” the council said in a statement.

It based its appeal in the argument that teaching, as the profession that makes all others possible, is the vehicle to a basic human right. In addition, it said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused teachers to become de facto first responders, risking their health and lives to educate children.

“Quality education and quality teaching is a basic right to every student at all levels, especially the K 1-12 level. This right to quality education can't be achieved without empowering and advancing the skills of all teachers and providing them with the needed resources and tools. Teachers are our indispensable and most valuable partners in raising a generation that believes in human rights and makes human rights a lived reality for everyone,” AHRC said.

Recognising and celebrating Teachers' Day, therefore, it said, attests to the vital and instrumental role of teachers in society - preparing the future citizens and leaders of the world.

“My late father was a teacher and I saw for myself the effort, commitment and the sacrifices he made for his students,” said Imad Hamad, AHRC executive director. “We truly appreciate the immense efforts teachers are undertaking to make sure that students are learning despite the extraordinary challenges of living through a pandemic.”

World Teachers' Day was created by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1994.