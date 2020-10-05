AHRC bats for better pay for teachers
KINGSTON, Jamaica- The American Human Rights Council (AHRC) is using the occasion of World Teachers' Day, today, to lobby for fair compensation for teachers.
“On this day AHRC extends its best wishes to all the teachers in the world and urges policy makers at the local, national and international level to recognise the importance of teachers and treat them fairly, especially as to compensation and recognition,” the council said in a statement.
It based its appeal in the argument that teaching, as the profession that makes all others possible, is the vehicle to a basic human right. In addition, it said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused teachers to become de facto first responders, risking their health and lives to educate children.
“Quality education and quality teaching is a basic right to every student at all levels, especially the K 1-12 level. This right to quality education can't be achieved without empowering and advancing the skills of all teachers and providing them with the needed resources and tools. Teachers are our indispensable and most valuable partners in raising a generation that believes in human rights and makes human rights a lived reality for everyone,” AHRC said.
Recognising and celebrating Teachers' Day, therefore, it said, attests to the vital and instrumental role of teachers in society - preparing the future citizens and leaders of the world.
“My late father was a teacher and I saw for myself the effort, commitment and the sacrifices he made for his students,” said Imad Hamad, AHRC executive director. “We truly appreciate the immense efforts teachers are undertaking to make sure that students are learning despite the extraordinary challenges of living through a pandemic.”
World Teachers' Day was created by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1994.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy