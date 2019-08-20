AK-47 rifle seized in St James, four women arrested

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Five people including four females have been arrested following the seizure of a firearm and several rounds of ammunition during an operation conducted on Dooney Corner in Salt Spring, St James this morning the police have reported.

According to the police, a premises was searched about 5:30 am and an AK-47 assault rifle along with fifteen 7.6 rounds of ammunition was found in a garbage bag in the backyard.

The five people were subsequently arrested; however their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.