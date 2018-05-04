AK47, Molotov cocktails found in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police are reporting that an AK47 rifle with a magazine containing seven 7.56mm rounds and two Molotov cocktails were seized during a joint police/military operation in Savanna-La-Mar, Westmoreland yesterday.



Reports are that between the hours of 12:30 pm and 4:30 pm, the team conducted cordon and search operations when the firearm was seen in a vegetated area.



Lawmen said a more detailed search then led them to the discovery of the bombs that were hidden behind a building.



Police said, however, no one was arrested in connection with the seizure.