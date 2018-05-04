AK47, Molotov cocktails found in Westmoreland
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police are reporting that an AK47 rifle with a magazine containing seven 7.56mm rounds and two Molotov cocktails were seized during a joint police/military operation in Savanna-La-Mar, Westmoreland yesterday.
Reports are that between the hours of 12:30 pm and 4:30 pm, the team conducted cordon and search operations when the firearm was seen in a vegetated area.
Lawmen said a more detailed search then led them to the discovery of the bombs that were hidden behind a building.
Police said, however, no one was arrested in connection with the seizure.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy