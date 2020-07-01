ARC hails 22 of its machine operators

KINGSTON, Jamaica — ARC Manufacturing Limited recognised 22 of the company's technical employees who were certified as machine operators under the HEART Trust National Service Training Agency (HEART TRUST NSTA) Workforce Certification Programme, after completing over 126 hours of training and assessments.

Rian Forbes, one of the 22 certified employees, said, “I am always open to opportunities where I can grow and influence my peers, so I am happy I got the chance to participate in the programme. As challenging as it was, it was worth it”.

During his address to the honourees, acting director of business development and workforce solutions at the HEART Trust NSTA, Marlon Johnson highlighted the significance of their certification, before encouraging the group to continue with their educational pursuits and upward mobility.

“The certificate you hold separates you from the average individual, so be proud of yourselves. You can go anywhere in the world to show that you are trained and certified as machine operators. Your certificate is yours for life because you put in the work, and no one can take that from you,” Johnson said.

The company noted that over the years, it has partnered with the HEART Trust to train its employees in various disciplines, such as customer service, forklift operating, and machine operating. The company said it plans to continue partnerships into the future.

ARC Manufacturing is a leading manufacturer and distributor of building materials in Jamaica. They employ over 250 individuals.