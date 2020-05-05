A breakdown of Jamaica's 473 COVID-19 cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica now has 473 cases of COVID-19.
In the past 24 hours, two samples have tested positive for COVID-19.
The two new cases are males, aged 30 years and 34 years respectively, both from Kingston and St Andrew. One is a contact of a confirmed case from the business process outsourcing entity Alorica located in Portmore, St Catherine, and the other is a contact of another confirmed case under investigation.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases from the business Alorica remains at 221. They are primarily from the parishes of St Catherine and Kingston and St Andrew. Their ages range from 18 to 53 years old and includes 166 females and 55 males.
Jamaica now has 35 imported cases, 170 cases are contacts of a confirmed case including 26 which are import-related, 38 are related to local transmission (not epidemiologically linked) cases, 85 are contacts of employees from Alorica in the, and 21 are contacts of confirmed cases under investigation.
Additionally, there are 11 local transmission cases not epidemiologically-linked, and 257 are under investigation (221 of those under investigation are linked to Alorica and 36 others).
Some 291 (62 per cent) of the confirmed cases are females and 182 (38 per cent) males; while the ages of all confirmed cases range from two months to 87 years.
One hundred and sixty-three samples were tested in the last 24 hours at the National Influenza Centre and the National Public Health Laboratory, bringing the total number samples tested to date to 5,993 with 473 positives, 5,467 negatives and 53 samples are pending.
There are now 491 patients in isolation and 83 persons are in quarantine at a Government facility. Nine persons have died, while seven additional patients have recovered and have been released from hospital, bringing the total recovered and released to 56.
|
Total Samples Tested
|
5,993
|
Positive Results
|
473
|
Negative Results
|
5,467
|
Pending Results
|
53
|
Deceased
|
9
|
Recovered & Released
|
56
|
Positive/suspected patients Hospitalised
|
74
|
Patients Moderately Ill
|
2
|
Patients Critically Ill
|
0
|
Patients in Facility Isolation
|
217
|
Patients in Home Isolation
|
184
|
Patients in Transitional Facilities
|
16
|
Individuals in Government Quarantine
|
83
