Sandals Fdn to outfit a dozen schools with handwashing stations

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Sandals Foundation is constructing handwashing stations at 12 infant and primary schools across St Ann, St Mary, Westmoreland and St James as part of ongoing efforts to invest in the island's education infrastructure and support the academic growth of students.

The foundation made the announcement today, and said the construction of the stations, valued at approximately US$22,000, is being made possible due to support from Tito's Handmade Vodka, a spirits company based in Austin, Texas, USA.

Heidi Clarke, executive director of the Sandals Foundation says upon reviewing the Ministry of Education's manual for the reopening of schools published in May, the team reached out to a number of institutions within tourism dependent communities to assess their needs.

“We support the Government's efforts to minimise the risks and spread of the coronavirus especially within our schools, so it was important for us to see how we could help make the process as smooth as possible,” said Clarke.

These handwashing stations and sanitation resources, Clarke continued, “we hope will help promote best practices amongst students, parents, guardians and teachers alike, create safer spaces for our young ones as they re-enter schools and help ease the anxiety of everyone involved.”

In addition to the handwashing stations and accompanying plumbing and drainage infrastructure which will be erected at the entrance of schools, institutions will be provided with automatic hand soap dispensers, an initial donation of hand soap and paper towels, signage to encourage proper handwashing, hand held thermometers and reusable masks for teachers and staff, the foundation said.

Benefiting schools in Westmoreland are West End Early Childhood Institution, Torrington Early Childhood Institution, West End Infant School, Culloden Infant School, Kings Infant and Primary School and Whitehouse Early Childhood Institution.

In St Ann, they are Exchange All Age, Seville Golden Preschool and Ocho Rios Primary School, while in St Mary, Boscobel Primary and Infant School will see the new handwashing stations erected.

Leonora Morris Infant and Primary School and Whitehouse Basic School in St James are set to benefit from the move as well.