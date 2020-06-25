A third of J'can youth believe they are not at risk of contracting COVID-19 — UNICEF poll

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says one third of youths in its recent poll said they do not believe they are at personal risk of contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The poll was conducted among people aged 13-29 in Jamaica through U-Report, a free and confidential youth mobile messaging platform from UNICEF.

UNICEF said their responses were consistent with the overall findings of wider polling across the Latin America and Caribbean region, in which a total of 10,500 young people participated.

The poll found that less than half (39 per cent) of the 846 respondents chose all correct answers when asked how COVID-19 is transmitted. The respondents, however, demonstrate greater knowledge than one-third regionally who chose all correct answers, said the agency.

UNICEF also stated that the poll highlights the knowledge, thoughts and feelings of young people around the COVID-19 pandemic, with 93 per cent of Jamaican respondents agreeing that it was “very dangerous” for COVID-19 to spread to the rest of the population. This perception was consistent across the region.

The poll results also show that Jamaican youth are mostly aware about where to find key information. Fifty-four per cent of Jamaican respondents reported that they knew of the official national COVID-19 website.

“We have to ensure that the youth population remain engaged in our overall health response to COVID-19,” said UNICEF Jamaica Health Specialist Novia Condell. “This is critical since more than half of Jamaica’s cases have been among those aged 29 years old and younger.”

Among Jamaican respondents, 52 per cent cited social networks such as Instagram and TikTok as their main source of information, compared to 26 per cent for traditional media.

UNICEF highlighted that Jamaican youth seem to be more digital-centric compared to results from the region where 40 per cent said traditional media was their main source and 21 per cent said social media.

Together with other United Nations agencies, non-governmental organisations and the private sector, UNICEF has been supporting government efforts in all countries across Latin America and the Caribbean to engage with younger audiences through a combination of digital and offline platforms used by young people.

UNICEF is calling on traditional media, social media platforms and mobile operators to intensify their cooperation and efforts to promote life-saving practices about COVID-19 and curb misinformation among youth in Latin America and the Caribbean.