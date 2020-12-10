Abducted 18-month-old girl found

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police are reporting that 18-month-old Ackelia Patten, who was abducted on Monday in St James, is now in the safe custody of the police and CPFSA.

The police said she was dropped off at a medical facility in St James by unknown individuals about 10:00 am today.

Ackelia was taken by two men as she and her mother walked along Humber Avenue in Montego Bay, according to police reports.

