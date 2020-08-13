Abdullah el-Faisal extradited to the US to face terrorism charges

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Controversial Muslim cleric Sheikh Abdullah el-Faisal has been extradited to the United States to face terrorism-related charges.

OBSERVER ONLINE has confirmed that early this morning, the governments of Jamaica and the United States collaborated to extradite el-Faisal days after the Court of Appeal dismissed a move to stop his extradition on the basis that his lawyers had failed to comply with the mandatory requirements of the court in the specified time, and that there was no arguable grounds of appeal.

el-Faisal, born Trevor William Forest in Saint James, was indicted by the New York City Police Department on five counts of terrorism.

On July 29, Minster of Justice Delroy Chuck signed a surrender warrant to the United States of America for el-Faisal.

He was arrested by the local police in August 2017 and he has been custody since then.

He fought extradition to US for approximately three years until his hopes were ended by the Court of Appeal.

Arthur Hall