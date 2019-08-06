ONLINE READERS COMMENT: Abused by guards for taking pictures at Devon House

Dear Editor,

On Monday, July 29, 2019, I went to Devon House to take a picture of the main house from outside, standing to the east gate.

Upon entering the area, a security guard called out to me, to tell me I could not take any pictures. I ignored his dumbness and proceeded to take the photographs.

Angrily, the guard took up his hand radio and called to his supervisor to tell him that a man was giving him trouble. I proceeded once again to take another picture and he jumped before my phone camera and almost assaulted me. Honestly, I thought I was living in some other place other than Jamaica.

As soon as I vacated the scene and walked towards my car, another guard verbally attacked me, calling me ugly names and told me nasty expletives.

It was then I told him he was still a slave.

What a toll slavery has left on the warped minds of these security personnel who seem to be mere unlearned people chosen for such an important job.

I wonder, how they would behave were it a white man that took those pictures? Sad to say, the supervisor followed me straight to my car, hurling angry words at me.

I beg to get an answer to the question. Is Devon House a private space, or a public space? I was rather deeply embarrassed how those two security officers treated me. One would think I did something very wrong. I would love to offer myself freely to train our security personnel. They need to know how to approach, talk and treat their own, especially when one does not violate a private space.

It was so bad that I had to take a picture of one of the security guard's face, with his deep anger and grotesque look.

Again I ask, since when one cannot take pictures of a relic or flora within one's own country?

Which laggard manager could instruct any security guard, for that matter, to forbid any Jamaican to take photos of any scene he or she wishes to capture through the lens of his camera?

The colonial masters left us centuries ago, but they have left us their legacies of brainwashing, colonial practices and worst of all, slavery in various forms and shapes. As I pen my experience tears well up in my eyes.

It was rather embarrassing to see two security guards walking behind me and cursing me as though I was a common thief. I beg for clarity from those responsible for putting such a backward rule into practice. This is no less than outright discrimination against our natives and against me as an innocent Jamaican citizen.

Alrick Davis