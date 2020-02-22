AccuWeather and Cricket West Indies announce new partnership

NEW YORK, United States — Global weather and digital media leader AccuWeather yesterday announced its official, exclusive partnership with Cricket West Indies (CWI), offering their fan base with match-day weather insights and “Superior Forecasts” for which AccuWeather is known.

The announcement followed a ceremonial jersey-signing at AccuWeather's New York Office at 7 World Trade Centre, Manhattan.

CWI President, Ricky Skerritt was accompanied at the ceremony by CWI Chief Executive Officer, Johnny Grave. Top corporate officials representing AccuWeather included Eric Danetz, Chief Business Officer; and Todd Olson, Manager, Financial Services.

With AccuWeather as the official weather forecast provider for the cricket board, CWI said it will have weather insights and data integrated in a widget on their website, providing fans a glimpse into specific weather conditions in store for upcoming matches and other cricket related events.

In addition, the cricket body said fans can enjoy the highly popular AccuWeather features such as the RealFeel® and Minutecast® for the most well-rounded and accurate forecasting information, specifically targeting cities where matches are held.

“This incredibly unique and strategic partnership with CWI is a symbol of AccuWeather's continued excitement for and growth into the world of cricket,” said AccuWeather President, Steven Smith.

“Fans around the world now have more access and knowledge of AccuWeather's incredibly popular digital properties, and we embrace the opportunity to help the fanbase of CWI teams better prepare for the elements before, during, and after matches,” he continued.

“This partnership signals another important step forward in the growth of our use of digital platforms. This important commercial agreement will also result in added value to the information that we provide our stakeholders, especially the fans of our teams, throughout the Caribbean and the World,” Skerritt said.