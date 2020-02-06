Accused baby thief remanded

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Anniesha Ramsay, the woman held with the baby who was snatched from his mother's arms last October, was remanded when she appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court this morning.

The 21-year-old was taken into custody on January 22, when investigations led the police to a house at which she was staying.

The baby, Nyyear Frank, who was five weeks old when he was stolen, was subsequently found.

A DNA test later confirmed that the stolen baby belonged to Aaliah Wray and Nathaniel Frank.

Reports from the police are that about 5:00 pm on October 13, Wray was walking on Rousseau Road in St Andrew with baby Nyyear when a motor car with three men aboard drove up.

The police say one of the men exited the vehicle and forced the mother and child into the car.

The men subsequently took the child and released the mother.

Ramsay will be brought back to court on March 13.

Racquel Porter