Accused in King Valley Gang trial freed

KINGSTON, Jamaica— All six accused who were being tried for acts committed by the Westmoreland-based King Valley Gang have been freed.

Chief Justice Bryan Sykes, in handing down the ruling this morning in the Home Circuit Division of the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston, said the evidence brought against the men was weak.

He said the testimony of the Crown's main witness had fallen short in several instances, including no corroboration for incidents which he alleged took place.

The six — Carlington Godfrey, alias Tommy; Rannaldo McKennis, otherwise known as Ratty; Derval Williams, also called Lukie; Christon Grant, alias Ecoy; Lindell Powell, also called Lazarus; and Copeland Sankey, also known as Tupac — had been charged in an indictment containing 11 counts on suspicion of being part of a criminal organisation, providing benefits to a criminal organisation, and conspiring to commit murder, rape and robbery with aggravation from as early as 2013.

Only one of the men, Sankey, will be able to go home. His attorney told OBSERVER ONLINE he was not aware of Sankey having other matters to answer to before the court.

The other men will, however, remain in custody on the basis of other cases which are pending.

The men had been in custody since October 2018.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis