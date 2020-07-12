Accused in Kingston shooting charged
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A man has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent and illegal possession firearm and ammunition following a shooting incident recently.
Charged is 27-year-old Adrian Thompson, otherwise called 'Not Nice', of White Wing Walk in Kingston.
Reports are that about 1:22 pm on Tuesday, June 16, Thompson, allegedly armed with a handgun, approached the complainant and opened fire, wounding him.
The police were summoned and the complainant was taken to hospital for treatment.
On Friday, June 26, Thompson turned himself in to the police and was later charged following a question and answer session, the police said.
Thompson is expected to appear in court soon.
