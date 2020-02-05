Accused in Manchester double murder now in custody
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The man suspected of killing two women as they slept at a house on Knowles Road, Mandeville, Manchester early this morning was nabbed in a Police dragnet a short while ago.
According to the police, after being alerted to the scene of the murder about 1:55 am, investigators worked quickly to identify the suspect and thereafter set up a roadblock along the Williamsfield main road in the parish, where the suspect was held.
The man, whose identity is being withheld at this time, is to be interviewed in the presence of his attorney, the police said.
Twenty-nine-year-old Shanika Dixon, a hairdresser and 35-year-old Ilara Mullings, a bartender of Lincoln Road, Mandeville, were found with gunshot wounds inside a house.
Investigators say the assailant gained entry by removing the burglar bar and louvres from a section of the house. It is believed that the incident stems from a domestic dispute.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy