Accused in Manchester double murder now in custody

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The man suspected of killing two women as they slept at a house on Knowles Road, Mandeville, Manchester early this morning was nabbed in a Police dragnet a short while ago.

According to the police, after being alerted to the scene of the murder about 1:55 am, investigators worked quickly to identify the suspect and thereafter set up a roadblock along the Williamsfield main road in the parish, where the suspect was held.

The man, whose identity is being withheld at this time, is to be interviewed in the presence of his attorney, the police said.

Twenty-nine-year-old Shanika Dixon, a hairdresser and 35-year-old Ilara Mullings, a bartender of Lincoln Road, Mandeville, were found with gunshot wounds inside a house.

Investigators say the assailant gained entry by removing the burglar bar and louvres from a section of the house. It is believed that the incident stems from a domestic dispute.