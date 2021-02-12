Accused in Trelawny church murder returns to court on Feb 18

KINGSTON, Jamaica — "New information" which will prove crucial in the case against the three men charged in connection with the shooting death of 51-year-old Andrea Lowe-Garwood at a church on Market Street in Trelawny one Sunday ago, this morning stalled proceedings in the Home Circuit Court, downtown Kingston.

Leon Hines, the alleged driver of the getaway vehicle, had been brought before the court on a Voluntary Bill of Indictment. The 23-year-old storekeeper of a Montego Bay address had been nabbed in Kingston hours after the incident.

However, a representative of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, appearing before Supreme Court Judge, Justice Lorna Shelly Williams, said based on a new statement provided on Thursday and preliminary discussions with the attorney for Hines, the Crown was expecting that the accused "will be a bit more forthcoming based on the new information".

According to the representative, based on the fresh details the Crown was more likely to change its position. No details were provided.

Attorney for Hines, Michael Hemmings subsequently indicated to the court that he would require about a week to go through the relevant documents.

In the meantime, Hines has been remanded. The matter will next be heard on February 18.

Hines -- who was nabbed along with 29-year-old Javan Garwood, Andrea's stepson, who is otherwise called 'Janoy', and Dwight Bingham -- has been charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm, accessory before the fact, accessory after the fact, conspiracy to murder and misprision of a felon.

Alicia Dunkley-Willis