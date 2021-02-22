Accused in killing of 61-y-o Clarendon woman charged with murder

CLARENDON, Jamaica — Thee man accused of chopping a 61-year-old woman to death in Clarendon has been charged with murder.

He is 55-year-old Dwayne Richards, a farmer of Crooked River in Clarendon.

Reports are that about 5:10 pm last Monday, Richards went to a grocery shop where he saw Sharon Cole and asked her to buy a drink which she obliged. It is said that he told her thanks and she refused to answer him after which he grabbed her and pulled her outside the shop where he had a machete by the door.

Eyewitnesses say he then proceeded to chop her all over her body, severing her left hand in the process.

Richards was subsequently arrested at the home of a relative in Kingston.

His court date is being finalised.