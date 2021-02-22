Accused in killing of 61-y-o Clarendon woman charged with murder
CLARENDON, Jamaica — Thee man accused of chopping a 61-year-old woman to death in Clarendon has been charged with murder.
He is 55-year-old Dwayne Richards, a farmer of Crooked River in Clarendon.
Reports are that about 5:10 pm last Monday, Richards went to a grocery shop where he saw Sharon Cole and asked her to buy a drink which she obliged. It is said that he told her thanks and she refused to answer him after which he grabbed her and pulled her outside the shop where he had a machete by the door.
Eyewitnesses say he then proceeded to chop her all over her body, severing her left hand in the process.
Richards was subsequently arrested at the home of a relative in Kingston.
His court date is being finalised.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy