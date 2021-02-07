Accused in killing of Bull Bay shopkeeper charged, accomplices on the run

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A St Thomas man has been implicated in the September 2020 shooting death of a shopkeeper in Bull Bay, St Andrew.

The police said 30-year-old Dueton Morris, otherwise called ‘Mullo’, a mason of East Albion, Yallahs in St Thomas was yesterday charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

He is accused of killing 37-year-old shopkeeper Nataliesha Earl at her home in Taylor Land, 9 Miles, Bull Bay in St Andrew.

According to the police, the accused and other men armed with guns, went to Earl's home about 2:23 am on September 4 and reportedly fired several shots at her house and then forced their way inside and shot her several times.

The police, who were called to the scene, transported her to the hospital where she died whilst undergoing treatment.

Following an intelligence-led operation, the accused was arrested in Knightsville, St Thomas yesterday and charged after an interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is not yet finalised.

His accomplices remain on the run. Investigations are ongoing.