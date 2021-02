Accused lottery scammer nabbed in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica —The St James Lottery Scamming Task Force is reporting the arrest and charging of a manfor possession of identity information with intent and possession of access devicefollowing an operation in Coral Gardens in the parish on Tuesday, February 23.

The man has been identified as 22-year-old Lance Brown of Olin Deer Crescent, Montego West Village in the parish.

Reports are that between the hours of 10:30 am and 2:30 pm, a team of officers carried out a raid at Brown's houseand an onsite analysis done on his two cell phones where numerous credit and debit card information, scamming conversations among other personal information were found. He was subsequently arrested and charged.

Brown's court date is being finalised, the police said.