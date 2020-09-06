Accused phone thief nabbed, police seeking accomplice
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man accused of stealing a cellular phone from a woman's pants pocket in downtown Kingston yesterday is currently behind bars, while the police are seeking his accomplice.
The accused, 20-year-old Dennis Morgan of Jones Street, Kingston, has been charged with larceny from the person.
Police reports are that about 11:40 am, the woman was walking along West Street when Morgan approached her from behind and grabbed her phone from her pants pocket. He then reportedly handed the cellular phone to his accomplice, who escaped on foot.
Further reports are that the woman held on to Morgan and summoned the police.
On their arrival Morgan was handed over to them and he was arrested and charged with the offence.
His accomplice is being sought by the police.
