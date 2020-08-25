Accused phone thief nabbed in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The police have nabbed a man who allegedly stole a woman's cellular phone then made multiple transfers from her credit account last month.

Renogad Burton, 23, is accused of entering the woman's home in Knockpatrick, Manchester about 7:30 pm on Friday, July 31 then robbing her of a smartphone, valued at $45,000.

According to the police, on August 12, the complainant checked her phone credit account and discovered transfers to six other numbers, one of them later discovered to be Burton's.

The lawmen said the accused was also found with the woman's phone in his possession and subsequently charged with several offences ranging from robbery with aggravation, unauthorised access to computer data and simple larceny.