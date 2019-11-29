Accused shooter turns up at police station, arrested

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A man was charged with shooting with intent yesterday following a reported incident in St James on Saturday, November 23, the police say.

Charged is 26-year-old Mendes Baker of Blue Hole, Mountpelier in the parish.

Police reports are that about 12:45 pm, Baker allegedly visited the complainant's home and opened gunfire at him. While the complainant was at the police station giving a statement, Baker turned up and was pointed out as the shooter.

Baker was subsequently arrested and charged.