Accused trio in businesswoman's murder granted bail

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Parish Court Judge John Thyme today granted bail to the three accused in the murder and conspiracy to murder of prominent Mandeville businesswoman Marcia Chin-You of Ingleside.

The three — two men and a woman — were facing the court for the second time since their arrest some two days after Chin-You, 63, was found by neighbours with stab wounds on the night of November 26 in her VW Jetta motorcar.

The car was parked in the driveway of her home in the upscale Ingleside Mandeville suburb. She was pronounced dead at hospital.

The accused are all of Mandeville addresses. They are Shacquel Perkins, 24, carpenter of Woodlawn Crescent; Dwayne Brown, 36 a security firm manager; and his 34-year-old girlfriend Zoie Forrest, businesswoman, both of Oakland Drive.

They are to return to court on March 3 next year.

Bail was granted on the application of attorney-at-law Marcus Greenwood who represented the three defendants. Thyme said he would grant the bail application, despite submissions from the prosecution that the accused persons posed a flight risk.

The two men — Perkins and Brown — were offered bail in the sum of $800,000 each while Forrester's bond was $500,000. Bail conditions include a travel stop order on each and their reporting to the Mandeville Police Station twice weekly.

Their fingerprints were also ordered taken.

Jonathan Morrison