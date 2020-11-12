'Ackee' accused of murdering man after argument

CLARENDON, Jamaica — The police have arrested and charged a man for the murder of 28-year-old Cagric Douglas of Smithville in Clarendon on November 8.

Thirty-three-year-old Carlton Richards, otherwise called 'Ackee', a farmer of Smithville district in the parish, has also been charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police said an argument developed between both men when Richards left, returned with a firearm, and shot Douglas.

The incident happened around 4:00 pm.

Douglas was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Richard’s court date is being finalised.