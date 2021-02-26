Ackera Nugent equals U20 World Record in 60m Hurdles at Big 12 indoors

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaican Ackera Nugent equalled the women's Under 20 World Record in the 60m hurdles this afternoon after she clocked an eye opening 7.91 seconds in the preliminary round of the BIG 12 indoors championships at Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas.

Nugent who attended Excelsior High and is now a freshman at Baylor University, was lowering her own personal best from 8.33 seconds this season and came into the competition with 8.08 seconds, a tie with American Grace Starks's time set last year at Texas A&M.

She also took over from Britany Anderson (8.02 seconds) as the Jamaican junior record holder that was set last year as well.

The time is only .10 seconds off the world lead for any age group and is tied eighth fastest in the world this year.

Nugent also owns the World Record for the Under 18 100m hurdles at 12.89 seconds.

Paul A Reid