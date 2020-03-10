Acting Chief Justice to rule on injunction on Wednesday

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— Acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire will on Wednesday decide whether or not the injunction granted to a supporter of the main opposition People's Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) to block the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) from declaring the results for last Monday's regional and general elections was justified on the grounds that the votes declared for Region Four were not completely verified.

“Two o'clock tomorrow afternoon for decision. Again it may not be the full, full decision but I would like to render a ruling,” she said after hearing arguments from the lawyers representing GECOM and the PPP/C supporter, Reeaz Holladar.

Last week Thursday, Justice Navindra Singh granted an injunction against GECOM, the Chief Election Officer, Keith Lowenfield and Returning Officer for Region Four Clairmont Mingo.

But four days after polls were held, GECOM released to the media, results for Region Four, and if certified, would result in the ruling coalition, A Partnership for National Unity plus the Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC), defeating the main opposition PPP/C by more than 59,000 votes and securing another term in office.

GECOM public relations officer Yolanda Ward had forwarded without comment images of Statutory Declaration Form 24.

The Form shows the incumbent APNU+AFC securing 136,335 votes while the PPP/C has earned 77,258, a difference of 59,077.

Senior Counsel Neil Boston, representing GECOM, argued that there was substantial, even if not 100 per cent, compliance that would “make it not invalid” and “substantial compliance does not have to do with the number of ballot boxes or the number of statement of polls left to have been checked”.