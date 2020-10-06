Action Ann Foundation offers more free mammograms

KINGSTON, Jamaica — For the second consecutive year the Member of Parliament for Portland Eastern Ann-Marie Vaz will support the fight against breast cancer during the month of October by providing women with access to free mammograms.

Through her Action Ann Foundation, Vaz will assist 100 women, over 40 years of age, to get mammograms, free of cost.

The Action Ann Foundation will cover the fees for the mammogram, lunch and transportation to and from the parish.

According to Vaz, the initiative comes from her belief that no woman deserves to die from breast cancer, especially in an era where technology can drive early detection.

"There are no healthcare facilities in Portland, or its neighbouring parishes, that can do a mammogram which in reality has led many women to go untreated. As the MP, and more importantly, as a woman who has had a scare, I knew that I had to do something to bridge this gap," said Vaz.

"Early detection is key to saving lives. I will always do my part to support my Portland women to live longer lives with their families," added Vaz, who argued that the fear of doing the test was one reason many women have not done a mammogram.

She noted that she was also afraid of doing a mammogram however, with the support of her husband, she took the trip to the doctor after discovering a lump in one of her breasts some time ago. Thankfully, the tumour was benign.

Last year the Action Ann Foundation helped more than 100 women to conduct mammograms.

People interested in free mammograms can contact the Portland Eastern constituency office at 876-266-1111 or 876-715-2661.