Actor Idris Elba tests positive for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Actor Idris Elba has tested positive for COVID-19. Elba made the announcement on his Twitter page moments ago. “This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel OK, I have no symptoms so far, but I have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” he said. “Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing.”

