Actor from Famalan comedy sketch defends 'Jamaica Countdown' episode

KINGSTON, Jamaica — One of the actors in the Famalan comedy sketch called Jamaican Countdown scheduled to be aired on BBC channel three tomorrow, August 23, is defending the sketch which has been receiving public backlash from the Jamaican communities at home and in the Diaspora since morning.

The sketch, staged in the format of a game show, is being promoted on social media, but has attracted growing discontent with users labelling its thematic output insulting, offensive, crass, inappropriate, and racially and culturally stereotypical. Others also took on the concept, writing, and acting, calling them poorly executed.

But Tom Moutchi, who plays 'Roy' in the sketch, a character who is seen smoking weed in the preview, said the series is meant to "poke fun on our truths and stereotypes".

“Famalam is a sketch show that plays on all stereotypes... I believe the show is not one for selective humour. It's very interesting that no one was outraged when we exaggerated the stereotypes of the African aunties? Or the Midsomer Murders? Very telling in my opinion,” he tweeted today.

“It's only funny when it's not you that's the butt of the joke. The cast consist of Africans and Caribbean's. We're not trying to single out or outrage anyone - we are just poking fun on our truths and stereotypes,” he continued.

Moutchi added: “To even use the word coon to describe me and my cast mates is insane. If only you knew what we go through as BLACK people in this space. Yes, spirits are high but please don't use Famalam or the cast as scapegoats.”

“It's also very weird how black people on here are campaigning for the removal of an ALL black show because you don't like a part/section/skit...If you actually did watch the show you'd know there's a healthy balance of sketches that banter every part of society.

“I love my Africans. But they can get bantered either way. I love my Caribbean but they can get bantered too. No one is safe. It's comedy mate. Get a grip,” he added.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Kamina Johnson this morning said she would formally write to the BBC to pull the episode. Several other public officials including Minister Dr Christopher Tufton have also expressed outrage at the video.

