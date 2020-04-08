Actress Lois Kelly Miller dies at 102

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Veteran actress Lois Kelly Miller passed away this morning at her Gordon Town residence in Kingston. She was 102.

Lennie Salmon, principal of theatre production house Jambiz, confirmed her death.

"It is regrettably true. She died at her home this morning at 12:30 am," Salmon told OBSERVER ONLINE a short while ago.

Salmon, who is also senior advisor at the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission, remembers Kelly Miller as the consummate professional.

"She was quick of wit and would always make you laugh and smile. I have worked with her in the LTM [Little Theatre Movement] Pantomime... and her generosity of spirit is what stands out to me the most. She always had time to share with the younger generation of theatre practitioners," he said.

Lois Kelly Miller was a household name in Jamaica. She is the daughter of Lewis Kelly, manufacturer of Kelly's soft drinks and syrup.

Many remember Kelly Miller for her part in the Hollywood movie Meet Joe Black alongside Hollywood superstars Brad Pitt and Anthony Hopkins.

She was a staple in the Little Theatre Movement (LTM) National Pantomime, having performed in 13 pantomimes and co-written three of the annual productions.

