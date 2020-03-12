Add UK to travel restriction list, Hanna urges

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Opposition spokesperson on foreign affairs and foreign trade Lisa Hanna is urging the Government to add the United Kingdom (UK) to the list of countries facing travel restrictions because of the outbreak of COVID-19.

The two confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far recorded in Jamaica are persons who travelled from the UK, and Hanna says that is enough for it to be added to the list of countries facing travel restrictions.

“The two cases that are already in Jamaica are as a result of persons coming from the UK. We also don't know who else was on that flight and whether or not they will present with symptoms.

“They have already done Germany, France, Spain and Italy in Europe, then they need to act and tell the country whether or not there are going to be restrictions on persons going or coming from the UK,” said Hanna.

“It would almost seem a no-brainer that if you are going to do these countries in Europe that the UK should also be on that list,” added Hanna during a media briefing called by the Opposition to discuss the COVID-19 challenge.

In underscoring the Opposition's position to work with the Government and all stakeholders to tackle the crisis, Opposition Leader Dr Peter Phillips outlined several recommendations for the Andrew Holness administration to consider.

At the top of the list Phillips placed a need for clear and decisive action on the part of the Government.

“It is better to act decisively early and contain and restrain the spread of the infection, than to wait until it gets out of hand and then try to pull it back,” said Dr Phillips.

More to come from the PNP's press conference later.

Arthur Hall