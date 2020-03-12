Additional numbers and emails for COVID-19 concerns
KINGSTON, Jamaica — In addition to the 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683) announced recently for members of the public to contact the Ministry of Health & Wellness with COVID-19 concerns, additional numbers can now be used.
These numbers are:
- 888-754-7792
- 876-542-5998
- 876-542-6007
- 876-542- 6006
- 876-542-5998
Members of the public may also make contact the ministry via email using covid19@moh.gov.jm or jacovid19facts@gmail.com.
The ministry said it is working to add more lines and other points of contact for members of the public to share their concerns relating to COVID-19.
