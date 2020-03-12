Additional numbers and emails for COVID-19 concerns

KINGSTON, Jamaica — In addition to the 888-ONE-LOVE (663-5683) announced recently for members of the public to contact the Ministry of Health & Wellness with COVID-19 concerns, additional numbers can now be used.

These numbers are:

888-754-7792

876-542-5998

876-542-6007

876-542- 6006

876-542-5998

Members of the public may also make contact the ministry via email using covid19@moh.gov.jm or jacovid19facts@gmail.com.

The ministry said it is working to add more lines and other points of contact for members of the public to share their concerns relating to COVID-19.