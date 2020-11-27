Additional police deployment coming to respond to violence
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson says there will be a surge in police operations across the island as police deployment will increase over the next few weeks to respond to the spike in violence across the country.
“We are already in a process that has started and will continue through the weekend and certainly until the end of the year where we will search, we will be focusing on this violence as it seems as though people want to carry us to conditions we had three years ago which we will not allow,” said Anderson, who was speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a new police facility in Mount Salem, St James.
“So our responses will be such that we do not get back there and you will be seeing those responses within the places where gangs and gangsters seem to have decided to bring that fear to communities that have been living without fear for a while. We will not allow that, and so our operations over this weekend and to the end of the year and to next year will seek to address that,” he continued.
Anderson added that additional deployments would seek to protect the public during the upcoming high commercial period.
“One of the things that our public can do for us is as you see things that seem out of place or not as they should, just report it to us so that we can respond,” he said.
“We will be pushing ahead in an even more substantial way, even if it’s an unsustainable way or we’ll sustain it for as long as necessary to ensure we have a safe society and a safe Christmas,” Anderson added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy