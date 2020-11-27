Additional police deployment coming to respond to violence

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson says there will be a surge in police operations across the island as police deployment will increase over the next few weeks to respond to the spike in violence across the country.

“We are already in a process that has started and will continue through the weekend and certainly until the end of the year where we will search, we will be focusing on this violence as it seems as though people want to carry us to conditions we had three years ago which we will not allow,” said Anderson, who was speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of a new police facility in Mount Salem, St James.

“So our responses will be such that we do not get back there and you will be seeing those responses within the places where gangs and gangsters seem to have decided to bring that fear to communities that have been living without fear for a while. We will not allow that, and so our operations over this weekend and to the end of the year and to next year will seek to address that,” he continued.

Anderson added that additional deployments would seek to protect the public during the upcoming high commercial period.

“One of the things that our public can do for us is as you see things that seem out of place or not as they should, just report it to us so that we can respond,” he said.

“We will be pushing ahead in an even more substantial way, even if it’s an unsustainable way or we’ll sustain it for as long as necessary to ensure we have a safe society and a safe Christmas,” Anderson added.