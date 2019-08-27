Address water crisis ahead of the reopening of schools, PNP urges Gov't

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Leader of the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) and Member of Parliament for East Central St Andrew, Dr Peter Phillips is calling on the government to respond immediately to “the urgent cry of residents for water in affected communities”.

He said the ongoing water crisis that has been plaguing several communities in the St Andrew East Central constituency and other areas has intensified over the past weeks, with some communities going without a single drop for days.

“From Zaidie Gardens in the north to Maxfield Park in the south, including communities in Cassia Park, Molynes Gardens, Seaward Drive, Delacree Road, Hagley Park, Richmond Park and Waltham Park, residents have been experiencing severe water shortage from the onset of drought, coupled with frequent lock-offs, owing to broken mains from the ongoing mismanaged road work,” Dr Phillips said in a statement today.

According to Phillips, on several occasions during the last school year, students attending schools in his constituency such as Melrose Primary, Maxfield Park Primary and others had to be sent home as the water crisis hit hard.

“We are entering into the reopening of schools and there has been a resurgence of this crisis in the constituency. From time to time water was trucked into the area, but there needs to be a reliable and appropriate trucking schedule. It is not sufficient to blame the drought and do nothing knowing that water is essential to life. Not only is this situation a major inconvenience, it also presents a serious health threat, especially for our children,” Dr Phillips argued.

He added that he will continue to make representation to the National Water Commission on behalf of the people until this crisis is addressed.

“One cannot pretend that this is not happening. The road work has gone on for some time now and the frequent breaking of pipes indicates that no care is being taken to ensure that the lives and livelihood of residents are protected. With the onset of the drought, these residents have been forced to endure this uncertainty for way too long,” Dr Phillips charged.